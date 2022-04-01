ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 2,828 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,342. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.62 and its 200-day moving average is $156.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $140.67 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

