ARGI Investment Services LLC Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $9.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.21. The firm has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.66 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.