Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in March

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ARBKF stock opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of 0.43. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.50 ($0.05). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

