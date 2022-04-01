Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in March

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ARBKF stock opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of 0.43. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.50 ($0.05). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.
About Argo Blockchain
