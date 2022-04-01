Argon (ARGON) Price Up 19% Over Last 7 Days

Argon (ARGON) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Argon has a market capitalization of $703,685.10 and approximately $74,389.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.85 or 0.07392574 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,381.16 or 1.00172777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00046745 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,446,067 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

