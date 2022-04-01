Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Shares Up 0.9%

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.55). 202,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 166,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.53).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.05. The stock has a market cap of £152.49 million and a P/E ratio of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 74.86 and a current ratio of 75.64.

Arix Bioscience Company Profile (LON:ARIX)

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

