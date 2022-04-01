Ark (ARK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.17 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. Ark has a market capitalization of $169.27 million and approximately $14.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002686 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,097,803 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.