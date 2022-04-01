ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 235.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,478 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $94.14.

