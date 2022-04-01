ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,411 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 0.8% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.54. 15,647,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,418,348. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.30. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.