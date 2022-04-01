ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ:HYPR)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 4.69% of Hyperfine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Shares of HYPR stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49. Hyperfine Inc has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

Hyperfine Inc is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc, formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.