ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of JFrog worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,199,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,741,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in JFrog by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,686,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,077,000 after buying an additional 393,545 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after buying an additional 378,109 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.54. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $373,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,390. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

