ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,605 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.86% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TUFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

