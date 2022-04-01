ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,836 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.92% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 million and a PE ratio of -1,120.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

