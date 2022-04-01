ARK Investment Management LLC Has $13.87 Million Stock Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of Xometry worth $13,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth $160,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $36.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $200,438.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $585,755.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,935 shares of company stock worth $4,467,252.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

