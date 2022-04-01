ARK Investment Management LLC Has $16.38 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,087 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $16,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 238.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,590 shares of company stock worth $53,856,213. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

Cloudflare stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.71.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

