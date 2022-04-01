ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. TFC Financial Management raised its position in CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.50.

Shares of CYBR opened at $168.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.44. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

