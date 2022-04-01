ARK Investment Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,293 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Perion Network worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 63,753 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of PERI stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $982.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.39 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PERI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Perion Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.