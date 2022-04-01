ARK Investment Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Silicom worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicom by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SILC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.75. Silicom Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

