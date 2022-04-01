ARK Investment Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 16.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period.

Shares of SMAWF stock opened at $136.93 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $120.31 and a 12-month high of $179.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average of $161.15.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

