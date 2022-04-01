ARK Investment Management LLC Has $9.66 Million Stock Holdings in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,681,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,870,246 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 6.81% of Conformis worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conformis by 54.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 52,994 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFMS opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. Conformis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CFMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Conformis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Conformis (Get Rating)

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

