ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $15.45 Million in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 442,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,453,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Endeavor Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 29.52 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 29.85 and its 200-day moving average is 29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 35.79.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

