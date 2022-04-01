ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,326,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870,021 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 7.50% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

AQB stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 32.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $132.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.12.

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 1,901.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

