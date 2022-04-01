ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,692 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Innoviz Technologies worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 128.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,906,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 1,070,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

INVZ opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.97. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

