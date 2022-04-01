ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,003 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Radware worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 139,988 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Radware in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Radware by 12.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Radware by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Radware by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDWR. TheStreet downgraded Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 199.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.07. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.35 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

