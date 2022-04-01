ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,254 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.13% of Vascular Biogenics worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.69 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VBLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

