ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of FARO Technologies worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth $226,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FARO Technologies (Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

