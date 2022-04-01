ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 11,748 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Arconic worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARNC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.46.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARNC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

