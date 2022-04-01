ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 22,437 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,437 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.77%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

