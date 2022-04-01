ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 24,187 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,187 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $24,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $248.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.60 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

