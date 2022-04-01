ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 24,975 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,975 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Camtek worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Camtek by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Camtek Profile (Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.