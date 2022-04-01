ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
OTCMKTS MGDDF opened at $137.63 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $111.00 and a 52 week high of $180.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.19.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Profile (Get Rating)
