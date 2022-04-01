ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 3,460 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $138.26 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.