ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 417,347 Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,611,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 417,347 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 14.03% of Evogene worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Evogene by 164.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Evogene by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evogene by 40.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Evogene by 21.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EVGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evogene in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. Evogene Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 3,062.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

