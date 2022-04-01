ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 49,460 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,460 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sapiens International worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,161,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sapiens International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 452,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 213,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Sapiens International stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.43. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

