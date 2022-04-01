ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 5,440 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KALU. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,199,000 after purchasing an additional 72,692 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 397,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 263,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after acquiring an additional 124,444 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALU opened at $94.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 1.17. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average of $100.07.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -265.52%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Wilfred Gerard sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $61,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,213 shares of company stock valued at $314,169 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

