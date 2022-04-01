ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 73,520 Shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,520 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.55% of Purple Biotech worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBT opened at $3.93 on Friday. Purple Biotech Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.

