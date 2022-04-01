ARK Investment Management LLC Takes $5 Million Position in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 393,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Mynaric as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYNA opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29. Mynaric AG has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mynaric in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

