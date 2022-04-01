ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

AJRD opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJRD. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

