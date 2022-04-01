ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AMETEK by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AMETEK by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,757,000 after purchasing an additional 195,345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in AMETEK by 13.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

