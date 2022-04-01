ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,949 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Ituran Location and Control worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $540.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Ituran Location and Control Profile (Get Rating)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.