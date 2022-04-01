ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 48.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.62 and a 12 month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

