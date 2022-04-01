ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU) Shares Down 1.7%

ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.41. Approximately 5,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 18,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09.

Get ARK Transparency ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ARK Transparency ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ARK Transparency ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARK Transparency ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Transparency ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Transparency ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.