Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Approximately 776,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,242,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.
About Arkle Resources (LON:ARK)
