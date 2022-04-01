Arqma (ARQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $853.00

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $414,365.38 and approximately $853.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,892.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.78 or 0.07287999 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.80 or 0.00271303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.34 or 0.00818261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00099759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.07 or 0.00479066 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.92 or 0.00389635 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,864,166 coins and its circulating supply is 12,819,622 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

