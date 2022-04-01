Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.06

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.06 and traded as high as C$13.26. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$13.07, with a volume of 369,764 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on AX.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

