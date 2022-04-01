Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,968 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 2.90% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $115,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of ABG stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.03. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

