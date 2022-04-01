ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 36.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.4% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $898.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $667.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $650.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $742.93. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $558.77 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $273.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.