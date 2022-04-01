Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Aspen Technology worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 114.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 750,829 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 66.9% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 937,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,185,000 after purchasing an additional 375,864 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,361,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,139,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,181,000 after acquiring an additional 145,773 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $165.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

