Assemble Protocol Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $61.22 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About Assemble Protocol

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,440,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,954,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading



