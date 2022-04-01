Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Director Buys $104,880.00 in Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $13.30. 356,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,448. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $500.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 27,459 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 176,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

