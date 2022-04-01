Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,281,351 shares.The stock last traded at $23.10 and had previously closed at $21.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATC. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Atotech in the second quarter worth about $944,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atotech by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,752,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Atotech by 25,169.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 198,840 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atotech Company Profile (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

